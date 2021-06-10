Sky Cams
Companies replace Effingham Co. deputy’s roof

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Effingham County deputy has a new roof over his family’s head thanks to some local businesses and votes from the public.

Most roofers try to out-hustle, out-bid, and out-work each other. These two teamed up for a good cause.

The two crews moved like one well-oiled machine on top of Danny Harrington’s roof. He is still in shock they’re replacing his roof at no charge.

“The guys came in the lobby and said they wanted to give a new roof to somebody in law enforcement. I was all about that because I’ve needed a new roof for a while,” Harrington said.

The owners of Rewis Roofing and Ridgeway Roofing decided last month to team up to give away a roof replacement and contacted the sheriff’s office.

“We wanted to do something to give back to the people in our community that give the most, which is our local law enforcement,” Mack Ridgeway said.

They put together a contest and had people vote online for the deputy or staff member they wanted to win.

“It means so much more to us to give this to an individual, especially somebody in law enforcement,” Corey Rewis said.

“I just can’t believe these guys are donating what they’re donating. It’s humbling and really good to see this support,” Harrington said.

He says they get words and gestures of support from the community, but this one will stay with him for a long time.

Good News: Congaree Global Golf Initiative
LGBTQ small businesses express importance of being out, proud during Pride Month
