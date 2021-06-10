Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 6-10-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather this week at the surface. Plenty of upper level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean will remain over us. This will keep a chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms everyday. Widespread severe storms are not expected at this time but rainfall could be locally heavy for some. Temps will be very seasonable with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances increase this Saturday as a cold front moves into the area. We’ll be slightly cooler and drier Sunday. A second cold front moves in Monday and may stall over/near area most of next week.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms through 10pm, lows 72-77.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with any storms ending by midnight, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance four showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with 20% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

TROPICS: No tropical development expected in the next 5 days. Computer models are hinting at tropical development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late next week. We’ll be watching closely!

