Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Dustin Johnson awarded Order of the Palmetto, SC’s highest civilian honor

Irmo native is world’s top ranked golfer
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Dustin Johnson, the world’s top ranked golfer and a South Carolina native, was awarded the Order of the Palmetto Thursday.

The award is the state’s highest civilian honor, and given to “citizens of South Carolina for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance,” according to the state website.

Governor Henry McMaster presented Johnson with the award following Johnson’s first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in Ridgeland Thursday, honoring the two-time major champion for “his demeanor, his competence, his excellence, and his performance, and the way he treats people.”

“For him to take that message and take it around the world everywhere he goes, everywhere he plays, everywhere they’re watching him,” Gov. McMaster said. “When they’re seeing Dustin Johnson, he’s reflecting the great state of South Carolina and its wonderful people.”

Johnson fired a bogey-free 65 (-6) in to tie for the clubhouse lead with former Clemson Tiger standout Doc Redman in Thursday’s first round.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
Family of boating crash victim offers sympathies to Murdaughs after shooting in Colleton Co.
Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on the scene searching for clues...
Mother, son shot to death at Colleton County home, coroner confirms
Police say a man was grazed by a bullet outside of the Home Depot on Victory Drive Wednesday...
Savannah Police investigating after man shot outside Home Depot on Victory Drive
This weekend marks one year since 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson was killed.
Friends and family to gather in Bulloch Co. to show support for man connected to teen’s death
Murdaugh
S.C. double slaying hits well-known family: What we know today

Latest News

Dustin Johnson, the world's top ranked golfer and Irmo, SC native, was awarded the Order of the...
Golfer Johnson awarded Order of the Palmetto
Palmetto Championship underway at Congaree
Palmetto Championship underway at Congaree
Palmetto Championship underway
Palmetto Championship underway
Congaree Golf Club makes it debut on a national stage this week during the Palmetto...
What to expect from Congaree