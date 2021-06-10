Juneteenth 2021 Events in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Juneteenth is the nationally recognized commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to tell enslaved African Americans they were free, and the Civil War was over. This came more than two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth is a day celebrating freedom, and there are several events happening in our area over the next couple of weeks.

Sulfur Art Studios presents “A return to… Commemorating Juneteenth”: On display June 3rd through June 20th. An exhibit of work from local artists with a look forward to the future and nod to the past in honor of those who came before. Roundtable discussion on Saturday, June 12 at 2:30 p.m. 2301 Bull St., Savannah. More info

Telfair Museums’ Juneteenth 2021: Saturday and Sunday, June 12-13. FREE admission to the Jepson Center for ALL Chatham County residents. The weekend will be highlighted with a libation ceremony at Noon on Saturday on the front steps of the museum led by local historians Vaughnette Goode-Walker and Jamal Toure. Activity kits for families will also be provided. 207 W York St., Savannah. More info

Savannah African Art Museum Juneteenth Celebration: Saturday, June 19, 12-4 p.m. FREE. The event will include music, storytelling, art, tours, dance, crafts, and more. 201 E 37th St., Savannah. More info

Daughters of Mary Magdalene Juneteenth Festival: Saturday, 19, 12-5 p.m. Savannah’s oldest Juneteenth Festival returns with an array of speakers, live music, dancing, and free food from Popeyes and Barnes Catering. 38th Street Park, Savannah.

E93 & Magic 103.9 present the 9th Annual Family Reunion/Juneteenth Celebration: Saturday, June 19, 20-5 p.m. A fun family celebration with live performances, music, food trucks and more than 25 local vendors. Hosted by E93 personality DJ Rax and Magic 103.9′s K Michelle. Free and open to the public. Garden City Stadium, Garden City.

Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization Juneteenth: Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20. Wade-in at North Beach Saturday morning at 9:30 with Gullah Geechee Storyteller Patt Gunn and Saltwata Players. There is also a Juneteenth Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday, and an African Art Exhibit on Saturday and Sunday. More info

Bryan County NAACP Juneteenth – Celebrating Freedom Day: Saturday, June 19, 12-4 p.m. Food trucks, music and more. Special appearance by Prince of Peace Community Choir. JF Gregory Park in Richmond Hill.

Mitchelville Juneteenth Celebration: Thursday, June 17, Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19. Events include Dinner and a Movie in the Park, as well as the 7th Annual Juneteenth Celebration. Food, games, entertainment, music, and more. Tickets are $20 for Saturday’s event. Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park on Hilton Head Island. More info

7th Annual Bluffton Juneteenth Celebration: Saturday, June 19, 3-9 p.m. FREE. Gullah vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, and more. The family-friendly event benefiting Bluffton MLK Observance Committee will be held at Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Road, Bluffton. More info

Statesboro/Bulloch County Juneteenth Celebration: Two events on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. One event will be in Brooklet, one in Portal. Entertainment, vendors, food and COVID-19 vaccinations. South Georgia Tormenta FC is also hosting Juneteenth Night for its 8 p.m. game. 15 Mullet Roe in Portal, and 209 Railroad St. in Brooklet. More info

