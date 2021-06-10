Sky Cams
Meeting to be held Thursday night on future of Greenway Trail extension

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - A meeting Thursday night could decide the future of a proposed biking and walking trail through one community.

The idea has some homeowners voicing their concerns.

Bulloch County has proposed an extension of the Greenway Trail from the edge of Statesboro all the way to where the meeting will be held.

The proposed four mile extension would parallel some dirt roads and bring the trail to or into the City of Brooklet. Some homeowners object to the idea of people walking and biking on a trail so close to their front doors. Others worry about possible crime problems from more people.

The county has modified the plan to stop it at the city limits. Brooklet city leaders called this meeting to get input from homeowners and others.

They’re expecting people on both sides to bring their points to the meeting. We’ll bring you some of the highlights tonight at 11.

