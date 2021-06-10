Memorial Health sharing more information about PTSD Awareness Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether it was being deployed in combat or experiencing another traumatic event, many people in our community suffer from Posttraumatic Stress Disorder.

June is national PTSD Awareness Month, a time local health care providers say can be used to educate about the disorder.

Memorial Health is encouraging people who might have PTSD to understand the symptoms and get help if they need it.

Doctor Stephen Yost, the medical director of behavior health, says that typical symptoms of PTSD are feeling on-edge, always being on your guard, being more watchful than the average person, and having intrusive thoughts, nightmares or even flashbacks from past traumas.

Yost also says people should seek help and learn tools to help them be able to live happy lives.

“There’s no shame in having a mental illness. We all need to take care of ourselves that includes the mind as well as the body and spirit. We need to reach out when we need to reach out, we need to ask for help when we need help,” said Dr. Yost

Yost added that at Memorial they have inpatient programs as well as out patient programs for adults and adolescents with a range of mental health services.

If you would like to learn more or if you or someone you know would like some help, you can learn more information about Operation Patriots FOB here.

