Advertisement

Senior Citizens Inc. holds annual fan drive

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior Citizens Incorporated kicked off their annual fan drive.

The drive keeps local area seniors cool during the hot summer months.

The executive director of SCI says that the organizations goal is to let everyone live where they want to live.

“Our goal is for everyone to live where they want to live comfortably,” said Patti Lyon, Executive Director of SCI.

Lyons also says that donations have slowed because of the pandemic and they are in need of help.

To qualify for a fan, you must be 65 years or older and have a low income. Fans will be distributed throughout the summer.

