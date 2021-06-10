Sky Cams
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on Bull Street in 2019

Anthony Green
Anthony Green(Savannah Police Department | Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting on Bull Street in August 2019.

Anthony Green, 44, was arrested on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Green is accused of shooting and killing Frederick Smith on Bull Street on Aug. 31, 2019.

SPD detectives identified Green as a suspect in the shooting, and in February 2021 the case was presented to the grand jury, resulting in a bench warrant for Green’s arrest.

On June 9, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Georgia State Patrol located and apprehended Green.

