Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

2 deadly crash investigations to close 2 different areas of Savannah Friday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Abercorn has reopened to traffic. Officers will be moving to the MLK location Friday afternoon. SPD will issue updates.

Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit and the Georgia State Patrol will be closing two different areas of the city Friday morning.

The closure is so they can re-create and investigate what happened in two deadly crashes from last month.

The first closure will start around 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Abercorn Street from Mercy Boulevard to Middleground Road. Once investigators are finished there, they’ll move across town for another investigation of a different wreck on MLK Boulevard between 33rd and 37th streets.

Drivers should choose a different route during this time.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tadarryeo Herron
Arrest made after shots fired incident at Wilmington Island restaurant
Savannah Police are investigating an early-morning shooting on Bay Street near the Hotel Indigo...
Man killed in early-morning shooting in downtown Savannah, suspect arrested
Randolph Murdaugh III
Randolph Murdaugh, relative of slain Colleton County mother, son, dies
Police say a man was grazed by a bullet outside of the Home Depot on Victory Drive Wednesday...
Savannah Police investigating after man shot outside Home Depot on Victory Drive
15 people’s lives have been turned upside down after a teenager crashed a car into a group of...
Teen crashes into building, displaces 15 people

Latest News

Be aware of increased traffic around the Palmetto Championship
Traffic Safety at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
Be aware of increased traffic around the Palmetto Championship
The orange barrels along Highway 144 in Richmond Hill will be going away soon, but there is...
GDOT gives update on Hwy 144 widening project in Bryan Co.
Georgia road fatalities
Road fatalities continue to rise in Georgia