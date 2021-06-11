2 deadly crash investigations to close 2 different areas of Savannah Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Abercorn has reopened to traffic. Officers will be moving to the MLK location Friday afternoon. SPD will issue updates.

Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit and the Georgia State Patrol will be closing two different areas of the city Friday morning.

The closure is so they can re-create and investigate what happened in two deadly crashes from last month.

The first closure will start around 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Abercorn Street from Mercy Boulevard to Middleground Road. Once investigators are finished there, they’ll move across town for another investigation of a different wreck on MLK Boulevard between 33rd and 37th streets.

Drivers should choose a different route during this time.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.