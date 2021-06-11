Sky Cams
6th annual Savannah Seersucker Ride set for Saturday

By Sarah Winkelmann
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 6th annual Savannah Seersucker Ride is inviting cyclists to come out and ride this weekend.

If you have a bike and are free Saturday morning, you are welcome to join the ride. All you have to do is meet at Tiedeman Park (across the street from Savannah Arts Academy) at 9:30 a.m. for free iced coffee, breakfast pastries and fresh fruit, and then the ride will start around 10 a.m. The five-mile ride will go through Midtown and the Ardsley Park Chatham Crescent neighborhood. There will be bike marshals leading the way to keep the group safe as they ride through the city.

Seersuckers are not required but participants can feel free to dress up in their finest summer linens.

“We are going to take a nice leisurely ride around these 1920 neighborhoods, which are very bikeable, very bikeable. It will be a slow ride so we will go only as fast as the slowest rider that is out there, so come out and enjoy it with us,” said Nick Palumbo, Alderman District 4.

Remember that helmets are required for children 12 and under and they are recommended for adults. And if you aren’t participating and see some bicyclists out, remember to keep three feet of distance when passing any bikers or walkers.

