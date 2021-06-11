Sky Cams
Arrest made after shots fired incident at Wilmington Island restaurant

Tadarryeo Herron
Tadarryeo Herron(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has arrested a man after a shots fired incident on Wilmington Island Thursday night.

CCPD says its officers responded to the Flying Fish in the 7900 block of  East U.S. Hwy. 80 in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they were told that 40-year-old Tadarryeo Herron witnessed someone in a truck hit his car in the parking lot. A verbal argument ensued. Witnesses say as the truck was leaving the scene, Herron fired a gun and several vehicles were struck by the bullets. No one was injured.

Herron was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

