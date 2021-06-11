Sky Cams
Palmetto Championship logo has nod to canceled RBC Canadian Open

Palmetto Championship at Congaree
Palmetto Championship at Congaree(PGA TOUR)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree is underway.

The tournament was put together quickly once the RBC Canadian Open was canceled due to COVID. In March it was announced that the RBC Canadian Open was cancelled due to COVID 19, and not long after it was announced that Congaree would be hosting the PGA Tour this week in its place in what is now the Palmetto Championship.

Officials got to work coming up with a name, logo and planning out other logistics. With the state having close ties to RBC from the RBC Heritage, they wanted to show solidarity with what Canadians are going through.

So, if you look closely at the Palmetto Championship logo, it isn’t a normal Palmetto tree. The leaves are actually Canadian maple leaves from the Canadian flag. The branding was designed completely by a marketing firm right up the road in Bluffton.

“We had about four days to develop a name for the tournament, and also finalize a logo, so we usually have four to six weeks, so it was very, very compressed, but a really good challenge,” 9Rooftops Marketing Creative Director Elliot Allen said.

“We’re excited about this, and we want them back, and we know the Canadians love golf along the coast of South Carolina, you know, it’s a nod of what they mean to us,” South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish said.

9Rooftops Marketing said they also got to do some work with the PGA Championship marketing in Kiawah Island.

People are buying up the merchandise and it may become collector items or go for steep prices on the secondhand market since you can only get it here and this is a one-time tournament.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

