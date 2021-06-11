Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 6-11-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather this week at the surface. Plenty of upper level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean will remain over us. This will keep a chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms today. Widespread severe storms are not expected at this time but rainfall could be locally heavy for some. Temps will be very seasonable with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances increase Saturday as a cold front moves into the area. We’ll be slightly cooler and drier Sunday. A second cold front moves in Monday and stalls over/near area most of next week. This will keep a slight chance for afternoon/evening showers and storms.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms through 10pm, lows 73-77.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance four showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with 10% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

TROPICS: Computer models are hinting at tropical development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico mid to late next week. There is a 20% chance for development in the next 5 days. We’ll be watching closely!

COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Tonight: SW winds at 10-15 kt becoming W late, seas 2-3 ft. Saturday: SW winds at 10-15 kt, seas 2-3 ft. Sunday: NW winds at 5-10 kts becoming NE in the afternoon, seas 2 ft.

