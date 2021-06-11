FRIDAY | Hottest afternoon of the work-week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a bit warm and humid outside this morning. Temperatures range from the mid to upper 70s across the Metro and low to mid-70s a bit further inland. Beaches remain near 80°. It’s a dry and partly cloudy early morning.

The forecast remains dry and increasingly hot through lunch-time. Noon temperatures will be sitting right around 90°. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-90s this afternoon with isolated thunderstorms. Like the past couple days, any storm that develops will produce heavy rain and lots of lightning. One, or two, storms may produce gusty winds and small hail.

The chance of rain and thunder increases Saturday as high pressure backs away and a weak cold front approaches. Spotty showers are possible during the morning followed by scattered, to numerous, showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. One, or two, storms may produce gusty winds and small hail later in the day.

The chance of storms lessens and shifts a bit south Sunday.

Monday’s forecast looks to remain a bit drier and sunnier. Hot temperatures prevail and a daily, scattered chance of storms builds back in heading into the middle of next week.





