Georgia moves to further crimp jobless aid later this month

Georgians receiving unemployment benefits will once again be required to look for work.
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians receiving unemployment benefits will once again be required to look for work and will be able to earn less before unemployment payments drop.

Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced Thursday that the changes will begin June 27. Butler also says employers with many laid-off workers collecting benefits will face higher unemployment taxes after that date.

It’s a further tightening of Georgia’s unemployment assistance. Butler and other elected Republican leaders say Georgia needs to push more people toward work.

Georgia announced last month that it’s cutting off federal programs providing a $300-a-week boost to jobless benefits. It’s also withdrawing from federal programs that pay people ineligible for state unemployment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

