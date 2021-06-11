Sky Cams
One Chatham Initiative looking to improve areas of Chatham Co.

Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis says a new initiative in the works will help make lives better in Chatham County.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis says a new initiative in the works will help make lives better in Chatham County.

It’s called The One Chatham Initiative. The goal is to invest in projects focusing on improving troubled areas around Chatham County.

The Chairman says flooding and infrastructure are key areas the board of commissioners will prioritize.

“If we don’t fix our infrastructure now, it only could get worse. Alright. We have to look at those underprivileged areas. How do we bring them up to standards? How do we make the quality of life in our deprived areas, how do we make that more efficient and more better living for everyone,” said Chairman Ellis.

The Chairman hopes to have funding for selected projects by the end of this year. He says public meetings for community feedback will start as soon as possible.

