Palmetto Championship selling out at the gift shop

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The PGA tour is in South Carolina yet again, but this time under unique circumstances.

Due to the coronavirus the Palmetto Championship was moved from its spot in Canada to the Lowcountry.

What looks like just a blank white canvas is actually the back of the golf shop at the Palmetto championships in Congaree. This is the first time this course has been open to the PGA tour and because of that, the shop has people popping out of it with everything they can wear and carry of these soon to be collector items.

That possibly once in a lifetime opportunity has created quite the demand. So much so that customers are asking for more.

“I think they underestimated the patronage for souvenirs I think they could’ve done a little bigger souvenir shop, but it’s worth it,” said Steven Roberts.

Tons of people couldn’t have agreed more. Most waiting in line for over 10 minutes just to get their hands on these exclusive items they normally wouldn’t be able to buy anywhere.

“Oh it’s awesome to only have this stop here maybe once on the PGA tour and you know in my home state it’s great, it’s phenomenal.”

Everyone here knows that Thursday and Friday are the lesser crowded days of the four-day tournament, so Saturday and Sunday will see even more customers coming through the doors of the shop to buy things like flags, hats, and shirts.

