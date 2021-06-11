Police release picture of individual suspected of vandalizing Nancy Mace’s home, Bishop England HS

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Charleston Police Department have released a picture of an individual who is suspected of vandalizing Congresswoman Nancy Mace’s home last month as well as property at Bishop England High School earlier this year.

A report by police states that analysts have determined that there are similarities noted between both vandalisms and that the same individual is responsible for both incidents.

The picture provided is of the suspect at Bishop England High School, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding either vandalism or who can identify the individual seen in the picture is asked to call Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200, Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or Sgt. S. Voges of the Charleston Police Department at vogess@charleston-sc.gov

Bishop England High School vandalism case

The vandalism at Bishop England High School happened on Feb. 23, 2021. A report by police states that someone sprayed graffiti all around the school.

“Also found on school grounds was the letter “A” inside a circle, which is commonly associated with anarchism as well as the hammer and sickle insignia meant to represent proletarian solidarity,” CPD officials said.

Investigators said a review of the surveillance video showed someone wearing a black sweatshirt and dark pants, moving around the school and tagging various spots.

The vandalism at Bishop England High School happened on Feb. 23, 2021. A report by police states that someone sprayed graffiti all around the school. (CPD)

Congresswoman Nancy Mace vandalism case

The vandalism at Congresswoman Nancy Mace’s home happened on May 31, 2021. Police said someone vandalized Mace’s home and the sidewalk in front of her home.

“Located on the sidewalk was the Letter “A” inside a circle, commonly associated with anarchism as well as the hammer and sickle insignia meant to represent proletarian solidarity,” CPD officials said.

The vandalism at Congresswoman Nancy Mace’s home happened on May 31, 2021. Police said someone vandalized Mace’s home and the sidewalk in front of her home. (CPD)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.