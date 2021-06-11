Sky Cams
Pooler Food Truck Festival & Marketplace to return Saturday

By Cyreia Sandlin
Updated: 2 hours ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) -If you’re ready to get out this weekend and enjoy some good food and plenty of fun, Pooler is where you need to be!

The 2021 Pooler Food Truck Festival and Marketplace is Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Tanger Outlets’ parking lot. Admission is free.

Food trucks from around the Savannah area will be serving up local eats, including Chazito’s Latin Cuisine! Owner Chaz Ortiz showed Cyreia how to make Mofongo.

