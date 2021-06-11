Progress continues on revitalization project in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Vidalia and the Urban Revitalization Group have been revitalizing parts of town that had been dilapidated for years. In the beginning, it involved six homes on one city block.

Now, they are on track to do 11 homes for first-time homeowners.

It’s a sight to see on 5th Avenue. A row of abandoned houses being completely rebuilt.

The mayor says it’s exciting to see how this project has expanded in just two months.

Mayor Doug Roper says affordable housing is hard to come by in the community, but this project is a steppingstone for what else they can do in other parts of the town. Right now, one home is all done, and the homeowner has moved in.

A second one will be done in less than a month.

The mayor says the Urban Revitalization Group is working with the VA and women of domestic violence to select applicants for the homes. Mayor Roper says with so much success already, they have bought three more homes on the block and have vacant lots open to build two more.

“These parts of town did not get where they were overnight, and it will take us some time to change them. But we have got a plan, this group is working hard, we’re making progress and think what could be done over the next 5-10 years with this time of approach, proactiveness and determination,” Mayor Roper said.

Mayor Roper says they’re still on track to finish the project in 2022.

