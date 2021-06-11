Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Singing principal dazzles with ‘I Will Always Love You’ at graduation

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A North Carolina principal dazzled this year’s graduating class by channeling Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Marcus Gause, principal of Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina, said he sings at graduation every year but had a special connection to the Class of 2021.

“This class was my first year, they were freshmen my first year in,” Gause said.

According to the singing principal, the song echoed the sentiments of all the faculty after a unique and challenging year.

Hey Al Gore land — y’all got reach. And Dollywood Dolly Parton Simon Cowell America's Got Talent This video of one of our principals singing Dolly Whitney style to his students at graduation is pure gold. Help me spread this further. It’s traveling but you all can give it a boost! I don’t have to tell you how emotional these graduations have been. Help me show them some love. Andrews H.S. High Point NC. Principal Dr. Marcus Gause

Posted by Winston McGregor on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tadarryeo Herron
Arrest made after shots fired incident at Wilmington Island restaurant
Savannah Police are investigating an early-morning shooting on Bay Street near the Hotel Indigo...
Man killed in early-morning shooting in downtown Savannah, suspect arrested
Randolph Murdaugh III
Randolph Murdaugh, relative of slain Colleton County mother, son, dies
Police say a man was grazed by a bullet outside of the Home Depot on Victory Drive Wednesday...
Savannah Police investigating after man shot outside Home Depot on Victory Drive
15 people’s lives have been turned upside down after a teenager crashed a car into a group of...
Teen crashes into building, displaces 15 people

Latest News

25% of Savannah's recycling in 2020 was contaminated.
Recycling challenges: human error, demand create issues in Chatham County
The PGA tour is in South Carolina yet again, but this time under unique circumstances.
Palmetto Championship selling out at the gift shop
FILE - In this May 9, 2019 file photo, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accompanied by...
Justice Dept., Congress probing Trump-era seizures of Dems’ data
Health care workers provide vaccinations at a coronavirus drive-thru clinic Thursday, June 10,...
US vaccine surplus grows by the day as expiration dates loom
Savannah Police are investigating an early-morning shooting on Bay Street near the Hotel Indigo...
Man killed in early-morning shooting in downtown Savannah, suspect arrested