Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash on Pennsylvania Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between Alabama and Florida Avenues due to a crash that was the result of a chase.

The Savannah Police Department confirmed that Georgia State Patrol was in pursuit of a car that then crashed into another car.

One person is in custody.

Another person who was in the car that was hit is being taken to the hospital.

