Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash on Pennsylvania Ave.

Savannah Police Department says the Georgia State Patrol was in pursuit of a car that then...
Savannah Police Department says the Georgia State Patrol was in pursuit of a car that then crashed into another car.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between Alabama and Florida Avenues due to a crash that was the result of a chase.

The Savannah Police Department confirmed that Georgia State Patrol was in pursuit of a car that then crashed into another car.

One person is in custody.

Another person who was in the car that was hit is being taken to the hospital.

Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.

