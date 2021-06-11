Teen crashes into building, displaces 15 people

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 15 people’s lives have been turned upside down after a teenager crashed a car into a group of apartments off of Stiles Avenue on Savannah’s West Side.

Savannah Police say the 17-year-old driver claims he was trying to avoid someone who pulled out in front of him when he hit the building. Police cited him with failure to maintain lane, driving without a license, and violation of limited driving permit.

Savannah Fire says the crash caused a water leak and the city of Savannah has condemned the building.

The good news - no one was seriously injured, but one person was treated at the hospital.

One man who lives there said he wasn’t there when the crash happened, but he says he lost thousands of dollars worth of equipment, clothes, among other things, but he’s thankful his family is safe.

“When I walked to the house, I knew it was over with. I knew there wasn’t any coming back in here. The whole front of my house was torn up,” said Meezy da Indastry, who was displaced by the crash.

Local Hip-Hop Artist Meezy da Indastry was just one of the 15 people displaced after a truck crashed into his home.

It left rubble on the ground, lost clothes and shoes along with thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

“That’s $6,000 worth of equipment in there. So that’s the main thing I was really panicking about. Even though it can be replaced, I’m just happy my kids or nobody was in there because that’s more valuable than any of that.”

He says he’s thankful for his family’s safety and that they weren’t home at the time of the crash.

However in his loss, he says there has been an outpouring of support from strangers and loved ones.

“I wasn’t crying because I lost that house. I was crying because I gained so much love and it felt so good.”

He’s happy to have so many people willing to help while he picks up the pieces.

“It’s just a situation that’s going to get better. It’s just a bumpy road right now.”

The American Red Cross is helping residents.

Bailey says he is currently in a hotel now thanks to the generosity of the community.

If you have any clothing items or want to help him you can find him on Instagram @meezydaindastry or contact him 912.755.4199.

