Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Telfair Museums kicking off Juneteenth events

By Sarah Winkelmann and Kyle Jordan
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On June 19, cities around the county will celebrate Juneteenth to mark the end of slavery in the U.S.

Telfair Museums is kicking off its Juneteenth celebration early with activities starting on Saturday, June 12. And all day Saturday and Sunday, admission to the Jepson Center will be free for Chatham County residents.

The featured exhibition by local artist Sauda Mitchell, whose work expresses the black experience with her family, ties in perfectly with the theme of Juneteenth.

On Tuesday, June 15, there will be a virtual lecture by historian and author Anthony Cohen, whose book “Patrick & Me” follows his journey as a fourth-generation descendant of an enslaved man from Savannah who escaped to freedom on the Underground Railroad.

“In the long run, they just really bring to light the importance of African American ancestry, history, and just the impact slavery had on family connections, especially those of African American descent,” said Ahmauri Williams-Alford, Asst. Curator.

There will also be activity kits for kids to get them involved with making Juneteenth crafts.

For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tadarryeo Herron
Arrest made after shots fired incident at Wilmington Island restaurant
Savannah Police are investigating an early-morning shooting on Bay Street near the Hotel Indigo...
Man killed in early-morning shooting in downtown Savannah, suspect arrested
Randolph Murdaugh III
Randolph Murdaugh, relative of slain Colleton County mother, son, dies
Police say a man was grazed by a bullet outside of the Home Depot on Victory Drive Wednesday...
Savannah Police investigating after man shot outside Home Depot on Victory Drive
15 people’s lives have been turned upside down after a teenager crashed a car into a group of...
Teen crashes into building, displaces 15 people

Latest News

*
Donate blood with the Blood Connection blood drive
6th annual Savannah Seersucker Ride set for Saturday
Good News: Congaree Global Golf Initiative
Good News: Congaree Global Golf Initative
LGBTQ Flag, file image
LGBTQ small businesses express importance of being out, proud during Pride Month