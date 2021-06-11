Telfair Museums kicking off Juneteenth events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On June 19, cities around the county will celebrate Juneteenth to mark the end of slavery in the U.S.

Telfair Museums is kicking off its Juneteenth celebration early with activities starting on Saturday, June 12. And all day Saturday and Sunday, admission to the Jepson Center will be free for Chatham County residents.

The featured exhibition by local artist Sauda Mitchell, whose work expresses the black experience with her family, ties in perfectly with the theme of Juneteenth.

On Tuesday, June 15, there will be a virtual lecture by historian and author Anthony Cohen, whose book “Patrick & Me” follows his journey as a fourth-generation descendant of an enslaved man from Savannah who escaped to freedom on the Underground Railroad.

“In the long run, they just really bring to light the importance of African American ancestry, history, and just the impact slavery had on family connections, especially those of African American descent,” said Ahmauri Williams-Alford, Asst. Curator.

There will also be activity kits for kids to get them involved with making Juneteenth crafts.

