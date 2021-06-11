Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Woman tries to return items taken by her pet cat

An Oregon woman says her cat Esme ramped up the number of masks, cloth and gloves she’s taking...
An Oregon woman says her cat Esme ramped up the number of masks, cloth and gloves she’s taking from a nearby park and some neighbors’ garages.(News Nation)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN/CBS News) - Over the past few months, Kate Felmet noticed her cat Esme really ramped up the number of masks, cloth and gloves she’s taking from a nearby park and some neighbors’ garages.

So many, in fact, Felmet made a sign letting the neighborhood know her cat is a thief and people should come by to take back what Esme stole.

“As soon as I put the sign up, she went for a week of not bringing me anything. I had the impression she was a little mad about it,” Felmet said. “People come by and mostly take pictures, but we had the school bus drive by and take a few pairs of gloves. I’ve been thinking about making another sign that says take a pair of gloves if you want ‘em.”

Esme announces her thievery, Felmet said.

Kate Felmet made a sign letting the neighborhood know her cat is a thief and people should come...
Kate Felmet made a sign letting the neighborhood know her cat is a thief and people should come by to take back what Esme stole.(News Nation)

“When she brings them, she comes to the backdoor and yowls, like ‘Wooooar!’ till I come and tell her she’s done a good job,” she says.

Felmet said she’s seen the articles around the world that she’s shaming Esme with the sign. But she doesn’t think the cat’s ashamed. In fact, she thinks Esme is proud of everything she’s collected.

Copyright 2021 KOIN/CBS News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
UPDATE: Pedestrian involved in crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has died
This weekend marks one year since 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson was killed.
Friends and family to gather in Bulloch Co. to show support for man connected to teen’s death
Police in Statesboro need your help in a bizarre case. They’re looking for people who buried...
Statesboro Police investigating after people buried in cemetery without paying for plot

Latest News

The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important...
Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by...
Child mauled to death by dogs in Marion County, deputies say
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
8 hurt as vehicle crashes into Texas race track guard rail
Minneapolis police say two people were taken to the hospital and a woman has died after a car...
Scene: Woman killed after vehicle strikes Minneapolis protesters
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1