Chatham Co. Police investigating shooting near President Street, Truman Pkwy
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening near East President Street and the Truman Parkway.
According to a lieutenant with the department, a shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
WTOC will update this story as more information becomes available.
