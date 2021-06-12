Sky Cams
Chatham Co. Police investigating shooting near President Street, Truman Pkwy

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening near East President Street and the Truman Parkway.

According to a lieutenant with the department, a shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

WTOC will update this story as more information becomes available.

