Dave Turley’s Saturday WX Forecast 6-12-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Plenty of upper level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean will remain over us. This will keep a chance for mainly afternoon-evening showers and storms today. Widespread severe storms are not expected at this time but rainfall could be locally heavy for some. Temps will be very seasonable with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. A cold front moves in overnight into Sunday. This will keep showers and storms in the forecast Sunday afternoon. A second cold front moves in Monday and stalls over/near area most of next week. This will keep a very slight chance for afternoon/evening showers and storms.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows 71-74.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance four showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with 10% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.

TROPICS: Computer models are hinting at tropical development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico early to mid next week. There is a 40% chance for development in the next 5 days. We’ll be watching closely!

COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Tonight: SW winds at 10-15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2-3 ft. Sunday: NW winds at 5-10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft. Monday: NW winds at 5 kts becoming S in the afternoon, seas 2 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.