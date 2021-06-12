Sky Cams
9 people shot, including 2-year-old, in Savannah

By Paige Phillips and Bria Bolden
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.

It happened in the 200 block of Avery Street around 9 p.m.

One of the nine people shot have died, according to police. Several have critical injuries.

One of the victims is a 2-year-old who was struck near the ankle and foot area. Another victim, a 13-year-old, also has non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still working to gather information on any possible persons of interest.

Police originally told WTOC that two of the victims have died, they have since made the correction that only one victim has died.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson joined WTOC for an interview Saturday morning after Friday night’s mass shooting. You can watch that video below:

Stick with WTOC as we learn more information on this developing story.

