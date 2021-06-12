Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

PGA Tour’s ‘South Carolina swing’ economic driver

The second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree got underway in Ridgeland.
The second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree got underway in Ridgeland.(WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree got underway in Ridgeland.

The Tournament is part of what they’re calling the “South Carolina swing” - three PGA Tour events in the state since April.

The RBC Heritage in April, the PGA Championship in May, and the Palmetto Championship in June - three PGA Tour stops in three months for South Carolina.

Thursday when Duane Parrish, the director of South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism visited the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. He estimated the three events would have an economic impact of around $25 to $40 million on the state of South Carolina - huge for our area since Beaufort and Jasper Counties are home to two of the three events.

Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka is on the board for the RBC Heritage and has been taking in golf at Congaree. She says it’s huge for all of the area as people rebound from the pandemic.

“This tournament is paying big dividends for our region, and the mission of this tournament is just so amazing. A rising tide raises all ships, and that’s what the partners, the members, the ambassadors of the club are doing for our region,” said Mayor Sulka.

Sulka said that similar to Heritage week, many people are visiting or staying in Bluffton this week and many of their hotels are booked full.

Parrish added in non-COVID years, the impact from the PGA Championship and RBC Heritage alone would have been in the hundreds of millions, so they hope to have an even better year next year.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
9 people shot, including 2-year-old, in Savannah
Savannah Police are investigating an early-morning shooting on Bay Street near the Hotel Indigo...
Man killed in early-morning shooting in downtown Savannah, suspect arrested
Tadarryeo Herron
Arrest made after shots fired incident at Wilmington Island restaurant
2 deadly crash investigations to close 2 different areas of Savannah Friday
15 people’s lives have been turned upside down after a teenager crashed a car into a group of...
Teen crashes into building, displaces 15 people

Latest News

Palmetto Championship selling out at the gift shop
Palmetto Championship selling out at the gift shop
Palmetto Championship logo has nod to canceled RBC Canadian Open
Palmetto Championship logo has nod to canceled RBC Canadian Open
Golf tournament at Congaree having an impact on Jasper Co.
Golf tournament at Congaree having an impact on Jasper Co.
The PGA tour is in South Carolina yet again, but this time under unique circumstances.
Palmetto Championship selling out at the gift shop