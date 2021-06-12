PGA Tour’s ‘South Carolina swing’ economic driver

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree got underway in Ridgeland.

The Tournament is part of what they’re calling the “South Carolina swing” - three PGA Tour events in the state since April.

The RBC Heritage in April, the PGA Championship in May, and the Palmetto Championship in June - three PGA Tour stops in three months for South Carolina.

Thursday when Duane Parrish, the director of South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism visited the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. He estimated the three events would have an economic impact of around $25 to $40 million on the state of South Carolina - huge for our area since Beaufort and Jasper Counties are home to two of the three events.

Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka is on the board for the RBC Heritage and has been taking in golf at Congaree. She says it’s huge for all of the area as people rebound from the pandemic.

“This tournament is paying big dividends for our region, and the mission of this tournament is just so amazing. A rising tide raises all ships, and that’s what the partners, the members, the ambassadors of the club are doing for our region,” said Mayor Sulka.

Sulka said that similar to Heritage week, many people are visiting or staying in Bluffton this week and many of their hotels are booked full.

Parrish added in non-COVID years, the impact from the PGA Championship and RBC Heritage alone would have been in the hundreds of millions, so they hope to have an even better year next year.

