Woman dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island

A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman struck by lightning off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon has died, according to Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen.

The woman was struck by lightning around 3:30 p.m. while in the water near 17th Street, according to Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kearns.

Officials say the Tybee Island Fire Department performed CPR on the woman before she was transported to a nearby hospital.

