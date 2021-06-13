Congaree Global Golf Initiative alums attend Palmetto Championship

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Congaree Golf Club’s biggest program is called the Global Golf Initiative, where both American and international students come and stay on-site through what they call “an immersive collegiate preparatory curriculum and golf instruction program” aimed at helping students get college scholarships through golf.

On Saturday some alums of the program were back at the club as VIP guests of the PGA TOUR and had inside the ropes access with the final groups.

They each said they really give a lot of credit to Congaree for their scholarships and successes at the collegiate level, and that they were looking forward to learning from the some of the world’s best golfers.

“This is my first PGA Tournament ever, and I think it feels kind of nice that it was also at Congaree, too. Feels very homey,” said MK Talledo, a Congaree Global Golf Initiative 2019 participant.

“I’ve been talking to my friends who knew about the course, how excited I was for everyone to see it on TV, because I knew how special this place was, but the world really didn’t, and now that they’ve had this tournament, it’s just incredible to see,” said Rye Tifft, who participated in Congaree Global Golf Initiative 2018.

“I got injured my junior year of high school, and that’s prime recruitment time, and so I thought that my college career dream was over, and I actually got nominated the next summer to come to CGGI, and that’s when I had so much encouragement from all the coaches, from Bruce [Davidson] himself being like ‘You can play college golf,’ don’t let that setback hold you back, and that really helped me,” said Kharynton Beggs, a participant of Congaree Global Golf Initiative 2018.

As busy as the week of the Palmetto Championship is for the staff here at Congaree, their next group of CGGI students arrive next week in Ridgeland.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.