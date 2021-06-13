Sky Cams
Goodyear Blimp flies above the S.C. Lowcountry for Palmetto Championship at Congaree

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - There’s plenty to see on the course at Congaree Golf Club, but something hovering high above has everyone’s eyes on the sky. The Goodyear Blimp briefly landed in Savannah earlier this week as it prepares to cover The Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

Viewers tuning in to the CBS Sports broadcast of The Palmetto Championship will get a bird’s eye view of the course for the first time thanks to the Goodyear Blimp and its crew. The massive ship is becoming a familiar sight in the Lowcountry skies.

“This is actually our third trip to the area, in the last month or so, all for PGA TOUR golf. We enjoy these trips. It’s one of the best things we do. We like doing the golf and providing those really great aerial shots for the network,” said Jeff Capek, Chief Pilot of the Goodyear Blimp.

The blimp has a crew of around 20 people based out of Pompono Beach, Florida. It has 20 vehicles that travel with it and the staff includes mechanics, pilots, camera techs and a ground crew. Someone is with the ship at all hours.

Up until this week most people hadn’t seen Congaree Golf Club at all, let alone from the air, but thanks to the PGA TOUR, that’s changing, and even the pilot is excited about it.

“I’m a big golf fan, that adds to my enjoyment of what we’re doing there, and I’m really looking forward to not only showing everybody what the course looks like from the air, but actually seeing it for myself,” said Capek.

The specific blimp you’ll see this weekend is called Wingfoot Two, which first flew in 2014. It has flown over Bristol Motor Speedway, the NBA Finals, the Oscars, the College football playoffs, the Rose Parade, and of course the PGA TOUR.

You can see aerial shots from the Goodyear Blimp during the CBS broadcast of the final round coverage of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree at 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

