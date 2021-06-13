Jamie Ertle’s Sunday WX Forecast 6-13-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spotty sprinkles to downpours will continue throughout the evening until around 8:32pm sunset. The cold front is stalled out around I-16 and just off the South Carolina an area of low pressure is pulling in wrap around moisture. That’s why we’ve had mostly cloudy skies and showers/thunderstorms today. In fact, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring it, and giving it a 20% chance of development in the next five days. It’ll be well off the coast by then.

Daybreak Monday still mostly cloudy along the coast with a little more sunshine west of I-95, 70°; afternoon highs will be just shy of 90 and that wrap around moisture will give us a 30% chance of showers/isolated storm from Beaufort to Savannah to Brunswick. The rain chances will be lower inland.

Another cold front will slowly drop through South Carolina and Georgia on Tuesday but not before we heat things up. Tuesday is going to be a hot one: 95° with an 20% afternoon thunderstorm chance.

Wednesday the weak cold front will stall out near or just south of the Altamaha River during the day and we’ll get a little cool northwest breeze with highs in the low 90s and a 20% chance of an afternoon storm.

Back to the tropics: Invest 92L in the Bay of Campeche is expected to move north across the western Gulf of Mexico. Rain from this system could impact us by the end of the weekend, but timing and amount is dependent on the strength, timing and location of the system.

MARINE: Tonight: A few storms could produce winds over 30kt mainly across the GA waters through this evening, and conditions could become favorable for waterspouts late tonight. Monday through Friday: winds 15-20 kt with seas building 3-5 ft nearshore waters, with 5-6 ft over the Georgia offshore waters.

