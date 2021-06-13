Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating crash involving a pedestrian on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Saturday, according to a release from the department. The pedestrian, a 74-year-old Savannah woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say a Toyota Camry traveling northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Gwinnett Street struck the victim around 5:00 p.m.

The victim was attempting to cross the street and was not in a crosswalk, according to the preliminary investigation by Savannah Police.

