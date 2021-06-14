Sky Cams
4 displaced, dog injured by fire on Golf Club Drive in Savannah

Four people were displaced and a dog was severely injured by fire at a home Monday morning on...
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews extinguished a fire Monday morning at a home on Savannah’s Southside.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, the fire was in a bedroom of a home in the 12000 block Golf Club Drive. They say four adults escaped without injury but were displaced.

Firefighters rescued a severely burned dog. They say the dog was taken to a veterinarian by relatives.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

