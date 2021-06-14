4 displaced, dog injured by fire on Golf Club Drive in Savannah
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews extinguished a fire Monday morning at a home on Savannah’s Southside.
According to the Savannah Fire Department, the fire was in a bedroom of a home in the 12000 block Golf Club Drive. They say four adults escaped without injury but were displaced.
Firefighters rescued a severely burned dog. They say the dog was taken to a veterinarian by relatives.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
