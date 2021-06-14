Boys surprised by waste collector with toy garbage trucks
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Every day, Jordan and Jaxon await on their doorstep for their waste collector to make way to their home, wave, honk the horn on his truck and drive off.
But recently, that very trash collector delivered a surprise — their very own truck.
“The fact he took the time to do something sweet for my boys is something I’ll never forget,” Robby Epker, the boys’ mother, said. “Let’s remember to show our appreciation for the people God has placed in our life, and that a small act of kindness can go a long way.”
