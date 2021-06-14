Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Bulloch Academy hosts vaccine clinic for community students

School partners with medical office to provide COVID vaccines to middle and high schoolers
Bulloch Academy and Nightingale Home Health teamed up to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for...
Bulloch Academy and Nightingale Home Health teamed up to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for middle and high school students in Statesboro Monday.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Health professionals say teens should not be left out when it comes to getting their COVID-19 vaccination.

On Monday, Bulloch Academy in Statesboro teamed up with a medical office to get middle and high schoolers covered. Clinic organizers say getting teens vaccinated now during summer could pay off now, this fall, and beyond.

Parents brought their teens by the school Monday morning if they wanted them to get the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for patients 12 years old and up.

Nightingale Home Health teamed up with Bulloch Academy for the clinic, but students from any school could make an appointment. The parent who helped organize the clinic says everyone wants to see schools get back to normal.

“We’re preparing not to have interruptions in education,” says physician Dr. Ruthie Crider. “I don’t want to see kids quarantined in the fall or winter when most likely COVID rates will go up again.”

She says teens might not be at the same risk as the elderly, but a vaccine takes that risk even lower.

They’ll hold another one of these clinics in July. Dr. Crider says other people can come here then for their first dose, if they haven’t gotten it before then.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
UPDATE: Pedestrian involved in crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has died
This weekend marks one year since 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson was killed.
Friends and family to gather in Bulloch Co. to show support for man connected to teen’s death
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
Georgia Democrats seize new power, run for statewide offices

Latest News

Savannah mothers who have lost sons to gun violence react to recent spate of shootings.
Savannah mothers react to mass shooting on Avery Street
Savannah mothers react to mass shooting on Avery Street
Savannah mothers react to mass shooting on Avery Street
PJ's Coffee in Ridgeland says this weekend's PGA Tour event brought some welcomed extra business.
Palmetto Championship a boost to businesses in Ridgeland
SC reports 132 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Monday
Fort Stewart, Ga.
Fort Stewart receives Army Environmental Award for conservation