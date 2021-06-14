Bulloch Academy hosts vaccine clinic for community students

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Health professionals say teens should not be left out when it comes to getting their COVID-19 vaccination.

On Monday, Bulloch Academy in Statesboro teamed up with a medical office to get middle and high schoolers covered. Clinic organizers say getting teens vaccinated now during summer could pay off now, this fall, and beyond.

Parents brought their teens by the school Monday morning if they wanted them to get the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for patients 12 years old and up.

Nightingale Home Health teamed up with Bulloch Academy for the clinic, but students from any school could make an appointment. The parent who helped organize the clinic says everyone wants to see schools get back to normal.

“We’re preparing not to have interruptions in education,” says physician Dr. Ruthie Crider. “I don’t want to see kids quarantined in the fall or winter when most likely COVID rates will go up again.”

She says teens might not be at the same risk as the elderly, but a vaccine takes that risk even lower.

They’ll hold another one of these clinics in July. Dr. Crider says other people can come here then for their first dose, if they haven’t gotten it before then.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.