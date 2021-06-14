City of Tybee evolving to commemorate Juneteenth and the wade-ins

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just days away from Juneteenth. A day when many will celebrate the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. The celebration has continued, over the years, to bring people together to learn and understand its meaning.

The City of Tybee Island is evolving to commemorate Juneteenth and the wade-ins that led to the desegregation of Tybee’s beach.

“It’s a day of liberation,” said Julia Pearce with Tybee MLK Organization.

Juneteenth.

“It’s a day of emancipation. It’s a day of jubilee and a day of jubilee for everybody!”

A day the City of Tybee Island is now honoring as an official city holiday.

“We’ve had some issues with not being welcoming to everyone, so Tybee really took steps forward last year. We passed a race, equity resolution to address some of those inequities,” said Nancy Devetter, Councilwoman with Tybee Island City Council.

It’s this history of segregation and slavery that Tybee played a big role in. Julia Pearce with the Tybee MLK organization, says in the 1760′s Lazaretto Creek had a house on it. This was a place where slaves were quarantined and kept on their way to being sold into slavery.

“If the enslaved people lived after the quarantine period they would be taken into Savannah City Market to be sold. If they did not live, their bodies would be thrown into unmarked graves right here on Tybee,” said Pearce.

For anyone coming on or off the island, Pearce says they’re driving over sacred ground.

“We would like to have the children understand the history of this rich land,” said Pearce.

For decades the beach was segregated and petitions made by African Americans to use part of the white beach were denied. Pearce says, in the 60s a group of young advocates entered the water in protest, on Tybee’s North Beach.

“They were under the leadership of the NAACP and W.W. Law,” said Pearce.

All of those who participated, including former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson were arrested for disorderly conduct. Pearce says for the last few years they’ve participated in a Historic wade-in on Juneteenth because each event commemorates liberty and inclusion.

“This is to recognize the civil rights effort that took place here. To put it in writing to show everyone,” said Devetter.

These historical markers, symbolizing the efforts Tybee is making after passing the Race Equity Resolution last summer.

“This is the first reckoning that Tybee has ever done with any racial healing. Those markers are very significant that we are moving in a path of inclusiveness, of understanding,” said Pearce.

This weekend is the city’s first-ever city-wide Juneteenth celebration. One of the various elements is an African art exhibit that’ll be held right through these doors at The Guard House.

“When you can see it all, you know, right in front of you it makes a bigger picture and tells a great story,” said Rafaela Johnson, co-curator of Tybee MLK African Art Exhibit.

Gwendolyn Glover and Rafaela Johnson are co-curators for the art exhibit. They say Juneteenth needs to also be celebrated by way of taking a look back on the things left behind by their African American ancestors.

“We have to keep these traditions alive as well and continue to tell the story, so hopefully it doesn’t happen again,” said Johnson.

“That ability to hold on to those ideas as human beings is what helped them remain resilient, which helped them survive the whole trauma and drama of being enslaved,” said Glover.

These artifacts will be on display for people to recognize the vibrant culture and skills that the African American people possess.

“We want to be conscious citizens and the way that we do that is by knowing our history and understanding what it all means,” said Glover.

As we celebrate Juneteenth this year, folks on Tybee say what they’re hoping will transpire is that Tybee will continue to be a place that welcomes everyone.

“I think that these are concrete steps that people can look to as an example and say ‘this is a city that is trying to do something,’” said Devetter.

Tybee’s Juneteenth celebration will kick off, Saturday, with the annual wade-in at North Beach at 9:30 a.m. The African Art Exhibit will be held at The Guard House from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then an art festival will be held at the pier from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

