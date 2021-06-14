Fire damages room at Thunderbird Motel on Ogeechee Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at a Savannah motel is under investigation.

Chatham Fire Department crews extinguished a fire in a room at the Thunderbird Motel in the 4000 block of Ogeechee Road just before 10 a.m. Monday morning. They say it’s now under control.

Chatham Firefighters stopped a room fire in its tracks at Thunderbird Hotel on Ogeechee. Quick response and extinguishment kept this hotel room fire from spreading throughout the structure. Posted by Chatham Emergency Services on Monday, June 14, 2021

It is not known at this time if anyone was living in the unit where the fire originated, but the motel was occupied.

Five Chatham Fire units were dispatched to the scene. Chatham Police also responded.

One lane of Ogeechee Road was blocked but has since reopened.

