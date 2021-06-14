Fort Stewart receives Army Environmental Award for conservation

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart received the Army Environmental Award for Natural Resources Conservation for a Large Installation. The army post sits on 284,000 acres that contain biologically and ecologically diverse areas that include pine forest, wetlands and blackwater rivers.

The diverse environment creates different training opportunities for soldiers.

“We have an amazing team that puts this together, really managing our environmental assets so that includes wildlife management, cultural resource management and more importantly ensuring that the conditions are set for our soldiers to train and prepare for worldwide deployment anywhere or anytime they may be called,” said Colonel Bryan Logan, Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander.

Monday is also the birthday of the U.S. Army. It was founded on June 14, 1775.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.