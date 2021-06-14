Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Georgia Democrats seize new power, run for statewide offices

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a campaign rally for Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. Abrams is expected to make another gubernatorial run in 2022. Boosted by President Biden's win and two U.S. Senate victories, high-profile Democratic candidates in Georgia are running for statewide office in a way unseen in years. Seven sitting Democratic lawmakers have already declared candidacies for one of Georgia’s eight statewide offices — a full nine months away from the 2022 qualifying deadline. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Boosted by President Biden’s win and two U.S. Senate victories, high-profile Democratic candidates in Georgia are running for statewide office in a way unseen in years.

Seven sitting Democratic lawmakers have already declared candidacies for one of Georgia’s eight statewide offices — a full nine months away from the 2022 qualifying deadline. Republicans currently hold all such offices. The GOP hardly intends to concede.

Most incumbents are gearing up for reelection and prominent Republican state lawmakers also are planning statewide runs. The party knows it may not be an easy ride, what with another expected gubernatorial run by high-profile Democrat Stacey Abrams and the state’s rapidly changing demographics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
UPDATE: Pedestrian involved in crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has died
This weekend marks one year since 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson was killed.
Friends and family to gather in Bulloch Co. to show support for man connected to teen’s death
Police in Statesboro need your help in a bizarre case. They’re looking for people who buried...
Statesboro Police investigating after people buried in cemetery without paying for plot

Latest News

WTOC and The Blood Connection are teaming up to host a 4-day blood drive to fill a critical...
WTOC, The Blood Connection team up for blood drive to fill critical need at area hospitals
While gas prices in South Carolina are 7.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, they stand...
Gas prices drop slightly in SC, but rise nationally
Savannah District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee
Savannah alderman planning community forum to address gun violence in wake of mass shooting
A local nonprofit recently had 14 catalytic converters stolen from its vehicles.
Catalytic converters, car parts stolen from Savannah nonprofit serving people with disabilities