Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island displays murals showing community’s history

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - If you’ve been out to Hilton Head in the past few days, you may have seen some new public art around town.

New murals are going up around the island aimed at highlighting a community unique to the South Carolina coast.

These art pieces were made in partnership with the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island. The murals were made by Black artists to showcase Gullah cultural experiences.

Jenn McEwen, the Director of Cultural Affairs for Hilton Head Island says art is core to Gullah heritage, and there’s no better way to tell their story.

“You will see represented here community, family, ingenuity and all of the pieces the Gullah community used to survive and thrive here on this island,” said McEwen.

Town leaders say the goal was to teach about the history of the community and its impact on the Lowcountry.

