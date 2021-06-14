Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

High court rejects 2 Virginia white nationalist rally cases

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place the convictions of two men who as members of a white supremacist group participated in a white nationalist rally in Virginia in 2017 that turned violent.

The high court said Monday that it would not take the case of Michael Miselis or Benjamin Daley, who participated in the rally as members of the “Rise Above Movement,” or “RAM.” Both pleaded guilty to federal rioting charges in connection with the Virginia rally.

As is typical, the high court didn’t comment in turning away their cases.

Miselis and Daley admitted they punched and kicked demonstrators who showed up to protest against white nationalists during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017. One person died after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting the rally. Shortly after, a Virginia State Police helicopter that officials said was assisting with the rally crashed, killing the pilot and a trooper.

Miselis and Daley had challenged their convictions by arguing that the Anti-Riot Act, a law they pleaded guilty to violating, is overbroad under the First Amendment’s free speech clause. A federal appeals court had ruled against them.

Daley was sentenced to 37 months in prison. Miselis was sentenced to 27 months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
UPDATE: Pedestrian involved in crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has died
This weekend marks one year since 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson was killed.
Friends and family to gather in Bulloch Co. to show support for man connected to teen’s death
Police in Statesboro need your help in a bizarre case. They’re looking for people who buried...
Statesboro Police investigating after people buried in cemetery without paying for plot

Latest News

By now, you may have seen the story of the Virginia dad who dumped 80,000 pennies outside his...
80K pennies for child support: Dad’s act of spite inspires kindness
By now, you may have seen the story of the Virginia dad who dumped 80,000 pennies outside his...
80K pennies for child support: Dad's act of spite inspires kindness
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1
The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important...
Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
The family of SD Gunner founder Britnee Kinard is traveling to National Parks across the...
Family of SD Gunner Fund’s founder visiting National Parks to spread nonprofit’s message