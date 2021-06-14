Sky Cams
MONDAY | Warm and muggy, with spotty thunderstorms

By Cutter Martin
Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a mild and very humid start to Monday with areas of low visibility and fog scattered around the area. Temperatures remain in the low to mid-70s with scattered fog and some dense fog through the morning commute.

Eventually, we’ll break out into more sunshine. The temperature warms into the mid-80s, or so, by lunch-time and peaks in the upper 80s to 90° in many spots by mid-afternoon. Spotty showers and storms are possible today. Keep an eye on radar if you have outdoor plans.

Temperatures, gradually, cool back into the 70s this evening. But, it’ll be very humid after sunset.

Tuesday is forecast to be a hotter day. Morning temperatures in the low to mid-70s will warm to near 90° by noon and peak in the mid to upper 90s. There is only an isolated chance of storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A mostly dry and seasonably hot weather pattern rules the forecast heading into the weekend.

However, well be watching to see if tropical moisture moves out of the Gulf of Mexico later this week - it could boost our cloudiness and chance of rain later Saturday into Sunday.

We’ll keep you updated,

Cutter

