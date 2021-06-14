Palmetto Championship a boost to businesses in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Thousands of people traveled to Jasper County Thursday for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club.

The championship brought an extra few thousand visitors from all around. For a place like Ridgeland, it brought an extra hard test for small businesses, but one they were suddenly up to.

“This weekend was really crazy, a lot of people started coming in with the golf tournament,” said Roxy’s Restaurant server Areli Chavira.

Roxy’s Restaurant opened in December 2020 during the heart of the pandemic. They said it was a slow start, but this past weekend gave them a boost.

“We were really busy. The restaurant was full the whole weekend so it was really good,” said Chavira.

Down the road at PJ’s Coffee, a business that opened just a few months before Roxy’s, it was a similar story.

“It was a little bit busier on Saturday and Sunday even with the weather the way it was and we just had a lot of fun with the golfers coming in and out, the caddies and all the people traveling in,” said PJ’s Coffee Assistant Manager Misty Brower.

The influx of new customers brought benefits and challenges, but PJ’s said they made sure they were ready for the increased volume that came on the weekend.

“It was interesting for a relatively new business like ours,” said Brower. “We had to double staff and we really didn’t know what to expect or how many were coming in because it’s the first time they’ve ever had a tournament here.”

While this was an abnormal weekend for Ridgeland, these businesses are hoping to keep the momentum going.

