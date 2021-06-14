Savannah police officers fired after in-custody death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers with the Savannah Police Department have been fired in response to the death of William Harvey, according to Mawuli Mel Davis and Francys Johnson, attorneys representing the Harvey family.

Savannah Police have confirmed the terminations stemming from Harvey’s death. Savannah Police’s Professional Standards Unit initiated an investigation into the three officers involved, according to a statement from SPD. Two officers were terminated and one was suspended.

Cpl. Silver Leuschner was terminated by a disciplinary review board for violating criminal investigation policy, employee responsibility, oath of office ethics and conduct and video/audio recording equipment.

Sgt. Michael Kerr was terminated by a disciplinary review board for violating supervisory responsibility.

Officer Matthew White was suspended by a disciplinary review board for violating employee responsibility and oath of office ethics and conduct.

William Harvey died while in custody of Savannah Police on April 3, 2021. A preliminary investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation ruled Harvey’s death a suicide. Davis has previously said the camera inside the interrogation room was not activated at the time of Harvey’s death.

In late April, Savannah Police’s Professional Standards Unit opened a second investigation into a group chat message sent by one SPD officer to others officers. The message referred to the in-custody death investigation and included “an inappropriate meme/GIF attached,” according to a statement from Savannah Police. During SPD’s investigation, two supervisors and one officer were placed on administrative leave. Savannah Police says all three members of the department have been terminated.

Sgt. Christopher Hewett was terminated by a disciplinary review board for violating supervisory responsibility.

Cpl. Erica Tremblay was terminated by a disciplinary review board for violating supervisory responsibility, insubordination and office of professional standards.

Officer David Curtis was terminated by a disciplinary review board for conduct unbecoming of an officer, insubordination, treatment of others, truthfulness/honesty, and office of professional standards.

All terminated officers, with the exception of Curtis, filed an appeal with the police chief and city manager, but all terminations were upheld.

