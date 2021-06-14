Seven indicted on felony firearms charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Seven people, including five from Chatham County, are facing felony firearms charges after being indicted by a grand jury, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

The indictments were handed down by a grand jury in a U.S. District Court.

“By coordinating with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to make our streets safer as we remove illegally possessed firearms,” Estes says in the release

The cases are being investigated in collaboration with local, state, and federal authorities, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the FBI.

Defendants named in federal indictments from the June 2021 term of the U.S. District Court:

- Matthew Ryan Gordon: 31 years old from Brunswick, charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and heroin; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

- Charles Walker: 53 years old from Savannah, charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

- Kenneth Mitchell: 29 years old from Savannah, charged with possession with intent to distribute BMDP (bath salts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

- Joe Welcome: 33 years old from Pooler, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

- Damario Antron Williams: 35 years old from Augusta, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

- Bryan Heyward: 20 years old from Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

- Leaa Jones: 23 years old from Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Federal law makes it illegal to possess a firearm if they are a felon, an illegal alien, or unlawful user of a controlled substance, according to the release.

