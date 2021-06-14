Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Seven indicted on felony firearms charges

Five of seven charged are from Chatham County
Seven facing federal gun charges after indictment
Seven facing federal gun charges after indictment
By WTOC Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Seven people, including five from Chatham County, are facing felony firearms charges after being indicted by a grand jury, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

The indictments were handed down by a grand jury in a U.S. District Court.

“By coordinating with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to make our streets safer as we remove illegally possessed firearms,” Estes says in the release

The cases are being investigated in collaboration with local, state, and federal authorities, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the FBI.

Defendants named in federal indictments from the June 2021 term of the U.S. District Court:

- Matthew Ryan Gordon: 31 years old from Brunswick, charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and heroin; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

- Charles Walker: 53 years old from Savannah, charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

- Kenneth Mitchell: 29 years old from Savannah, charged with possession with intent to distribute BMDP (bath salts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

- Joe Welcome: 33 years old from Pooler, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

- Damario Antron Williams: 35 years old from Augusta, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

- Bryan Heyward: 20 years old from Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

- Leaa Jones: 23 years old from Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Federal law makes it illegal to possess a firearm if they are a felon, an illegal alien, or unlawful user of a controlled substance, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
UPDATE: Pedestrian involved in crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has died
This weekend marks one year since 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson was killed.
Friends and family to gather in Bulloch Co. to show support for man connected to teen’s death
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
Georgia Democrats seize new power, run for statewide offices

Latest News

Savannah mothers who have lost sons to gun violence react to recent spate of shootings.
Savannah mothers react to mass shooting on Avery Street
Savannah mothers react to mass shooting on Avery Street
Savannah mothers react to mass shooting on Avery Street
PJ's Coffee in Ridgeland says this weekend's PGA Tour event brought some welcomed extra business.
Palmetto Championship a boost to businesses in Ridgeland
SC reports 132 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Monday
Fort Stewart, Ga.
Fort Stewart receives Army Environmental Award for conservation