Tourism Leadership Council concerned with impact of shooting on Savannah’s tourism industry

By Sean Evans
Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night’s mass shooting in Savannah will have a long-lasting ripple effect on the community.

Michael Owens of the Tourism Leadership Council acknowledges the effect gun violence has on businesses in downtown Savannah, especially when a violent crime occurs just outside of the Historic District. Owens says ultimately it’s up to the entire community to address the violence head-on.

“This is a wake up call for everybody in this community. Not the business community, not the residential community, not the police, not civic government, but for this entire community to recognize and understand that harm will happen to those in our community if we’re not all supporting the efforts to reduce and make these criminal issues go away. And we all can have an effect on that,” said Owens.

Owens also emphasized the need for people to step forward and help investigators find who’s responsible for Friday night’s shooting. He adds that’s exactly what organizations like Crimestoppers are for.

