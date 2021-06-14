Vice President Harris visits SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The White House says Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting a few locations in South Carolina.

Harris will be arriving in Greenville at 10:05 a.m. Monday and White House officials say she will be landing at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport,

The White House says Harris will be speaking at 12:15 p.m. Monday at a COVID vaccination mobilization event. The event will be held at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center in Greenville, officials say.

At 1:55 p.m., Harris is scheduled to tour a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the YMCA of Greenville.

Following that COVID event, Harris will participate in a conversation on voting rights with community leaders, The White House says. The meeting is scheduled for 3:50 p.m., and officials say this meeting is closed to the press.

Harris will wrap up her trip to South Carolina by departing from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport at 5:10 p.m. Monday. The White House says she will be heading back to Washington, DC.

