WTOC, The Blood Connection team up for blood drive to fill critical need at area hospitals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is teaming up with The Blood Connection to help fill a critical need for blood in local hospitals.

The Blood Connection says if they don’t start to get more blood donations, they will have to start rationing blood that they can give to patients in need.

The Blood Connection’s facility in Savannah just opened about six months ago on East Victory Drive near the Dollar Tree and Target (For GPS: 1915 E Victory Dr Suite 2A, Savannah, GA 31401). They are urging the community to come out and give blood if they are able so that people undergoing surgeries or are diagnosed with cancer or a blood disorder can have access to the blood they need. All of the blood donated will go straight to area hospitals.

In the 60-year history of The Blood Connection, they have never seen donor turnout so low.

“It is disheartening to see. I know that we have all had a crazy year, but to come out of the pandemic and be in a worse spot than we were in the pandemic is very shocking to us and probably shocking to a lot of people and we want people to know that because it is a problem and it will just get worse if people don’t start donating blood,” said Allie Van Dyke, The Blood Connection Media Coordinator.

When you donate, you receive points that can get you prizes. Anyone who donates Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday (June 13-16) will receive a $20 gift card.

If you wish to donate blood, make sure you drink plenty of water and eat plenty of food before going. You do not need to make an appointment and the hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

